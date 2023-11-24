Missouri vs. Tennessee Tech Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 24
Friday's contest between the Missouri Tigers (4-1) and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-3) at Ocean Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 86-58 and heavily favors Missouri to take home the win. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 24.
In their last matchup on Monday, the Tigers claimed a 96-62 win over Southern Indiana.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Missouri vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Missouri vs. Tennessee Tech Score Prediction
- Prediction: Missouri 86, Tennessee Tech 58
Other SEC Predictions
- LSU vs Niagara
- Wisconsin vs Arkansas
- Kentucky vs NC State
- Tennessee vs Indiana
- Mississippi Valley State vs South Carolina
Missouri Schedule Analysis
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Missouri is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the seventh-most victories.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Tigers are 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 46th-most losses.
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Missouri is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 15th-most wins.
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Missouri 2023-24 Best Wins
- 72-61 at home over Belmont (No. 61) on November 6
- 96-62 at home over Southern Indiana (No. 256) on November 20
- 83-72 at home over North Alabama (No. 281) on November 14
- 98-57 at home over Indiana State (No. 319) on November 9
Missouri Leaders
- Mama Dembele: 10.8 PTS, 7.8 AST, 4.0 STL, 47.6 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)
- Hayley Frank: 17.0 PTS, 7.2 REB, 47.0 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (12-for-29)
- Ashton Judd: 19.6 PTS, 7.0 REB, 50.0 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (14-for-31)
- Grace Slaughter: 13.4 PTS, 49.1 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)
- Abbey Schreacke: 10.6 PTS, 61.3 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (12-for-21)
Missouri Performance Insights
- The Tigers average 86.8 points per game (21st in college basketball) while allowing 69.0 per outing (264th in college basketball). They have a +89 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 17.8 points per game.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.