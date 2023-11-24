Week 13 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Missouri
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 3:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Fans watching from Missouri will have their eyes on the Missouri Tigers versus the Arkansas Razorbacks, which is one of many strong options on the Week 13 college football schedule.
College Football Games to Watch in Missouri on TV This Week
No. 10 Missouri Tigers at Arkansas Razorbacks
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Friday, November 24
- Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Missouri (-8.5)
