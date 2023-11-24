The Memphis Tigers (8-3) will square off against the Temple Owls (3-8) in a matchup of AAC teams on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field. The Owls are currently an underdog by 11.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 65.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Memphis vs. Temple matchup.

Memphis vs. Temple Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Memphis vs. Temple Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Week 13 Odds

Memphis vs. Temple Betting Trends

Memphis has compiled a 3-6-1 record against the spread this season.

The Tigers have been favored by 11.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Temple has won just two games against the spread this season.

The Owls have not covered the spread this year (0-3 ATS) when playing as at least 11.5-point underdogs.

Memphis & Temple 2023 Futures Odds

Temple To Win the AAC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

