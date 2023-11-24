The New York Knicks (8-6) will host the Miami Heat (10-5) after winning three straight home games.

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ESPN

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Knicks Stats Insights

This season, the Knicks have a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% lower than the 47.1% of shots the Heat's opponents have made.

In games New York shoots higher than 47.1% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.

The Knicks are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 26th.

The Knicks put up 110.1 points per game, only two more points than the 108.1 the Heat allow.

New York is 8-0 when scoring more than 108.1 points.

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat's 46.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Knicks have given up to their opponents.

Miami is 6-1 when it shoots better than 47.2% from the field.

The Heat are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at second.

The Heat score 5.7 more points per game (111.5) than the Knicks give up to opponents (105.8).

Miami is 9-2 when it scores more than 105.8 points.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

The Knicks average 111.8 points per game when playing at home, compared to 109.2 points per game on the road, a difference of 2.6 points per contest.

New York is giving up 102.4 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 5.3 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (107.7).

In terms of three-point shooting, the Knicks have played better when playing at home this season, draining 13.8 threes per game with a 38.3% three-point percentage, compared to 13.6 threes per game and a 36.3% three-point percentage away from home.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

The Heat average more points per game at home (111.8) than away (111.3), but also concede more at home (109.4) than on the road (107.4).

Miami allows 109.4 points per game at home, and 107.4 away.

The Heat collect 1.4 more assists per game at home (27) than on the road (25.6).

Knicks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Evan Fournier Questionable Ankle

Heat Injuries