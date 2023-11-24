The St. Louis Blues' upcoming game against the Nashville Predators is set for Friday at 3:00 PM ET. Will Kevin Hayes find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Kevin Hayes score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Hayes stats and insights

  • In two of 18 games this season, Hayes has scored, including one game with multiple goals.
  • He has not faced the Predators yet this season.
  • Hayes has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.

Predators defensive stats

  • The Predators are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 59 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.2 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Hayes recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 15:14 Away W 6-5
11/19/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 16:31 Away W 3-1
11/18/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:34 Away L 5-1
11/16/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:33 Away L 5-1
11/14/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 13:33 Home W 5-0
11/11/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:35 Away W 8-2
11/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:10 Home W 2-1
11/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:02 Home L 5-2
11/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:55 Home W 6-3
11/3/2023 Devils 3 2 1 14:33 Home W 4-1

Blues vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

