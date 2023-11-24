Should you bet on Jakub Vrana to score a goal when the St. Louis Blues and the Nashville Predators meet up on Friday at 3:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Jakub Vrana score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Vrana stats and insights

In two of 15 games this season, Vrana has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Predators yet this season.

Vrana has no points on the power play.

He has a 5.4% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators have conceded 59 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 20.2 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Vrana recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/19/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 9:43 Away W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:56 Away L 5-1 11/16/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:50 Away L 5-1 11/14/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 11:53 Home W 5-0 11/11/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:28 Away W 8-2 11/9/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 14:13 Home W 2-1 11/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:41 Home L 5-2 11/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:02 Home W 6-3 11/3/2023 Devils 1 0 1 9:09 Home W 4-1 11/1/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:20 Away L 4-1

Blues vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO

