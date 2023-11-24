Friday's 5:00 PM ET game between the Memphis Grizzlies (3-11) and the Phoenix Suns (9-6) at FedExForum features the Grizzlies' Desmond Bane and the Suns' Kevin Durant as players to watch.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Suns

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Arena: FedExForum

FedExForum Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSE, AZFamily

Grizzlies' Last Game

On Wednesday, in their most recent game, the Grizzlies fell to the Rockets 111-91. With 23 points, Bane was their leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Desmond Bane 23 7 4 1 0 2 Jaren Jackson Jr. 23 7 0 1 1 0 Ziaire Williams 13 2 0 0 0 2

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Bane posts 25.6 points, 4.5 boards and 4.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Jaren Jackson Jr. posts 20 points, 6.2 boards and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 42.1% from the floor and 29.6% from downtown, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Ziaire Williams' numbers for the season are 9.2 points, 1.5 assists and 5.2 boards per contest.

Santi Aldama's numbers for the season are 13.9 points, 2.3 assists and 5.9 boards per game.

David Roddy's numbers on the season are 7.2 points, 3.8 boards and 1 assists per contest, shooting 41.7% from the floor.

