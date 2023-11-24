How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Suns Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Phoenix Suns (9-6) aim to extend a four-game road winning streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (3-11) on November 24, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Grizzlies and Suns, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Grizzlies vs. Suns Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
Grizzlies vs Suns Additional Info
Grizzlies Stats Insights
- The Grizzlies' 42.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points lower than the Suns have given up to their opponents (45.9%).
- Memphis is 2-1 when it shoots better than 45.9% from the field.
- The Grizzlies are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 13th.
- The Grizzlies' 107.4 points per game are 7.5 fewer points than the 114.9 the Suns give up.
- Memphis is 1-1 when it scores more than 114.9 points.
Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Grizzlies score 106.8 points per game, 1.1 less than away (107.9). On defense they concede 113.5 points per game at home, 0.9 less than on the road (114.4).
- At home, Memphis gives up 113.5 points per game. On the road, it gives up 114.4.
- This year the Grizzlies are picking up fewer assists at home (23 per game) than away (25.1).
Grizzlies Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Marcus Smart
|Out
|Ankle
|Xavier Tillman
|Out
|Knee
|Brandon Clarke
|Out
|Achilles
|Steven Adams
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Luke Kennard
|Out
|Knee
|Jake LaRavia
|Out
|Eye
|Desmond Bane
|Questionable
|Foot
