Brayden Schenn and the St. Louis Blues will play on Friday at 3:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Nashville Predators. Does a wager on Schenn interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Brayden Schenn vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO

0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Schenn Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Schenn has averaged 17:26 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -3.

Schenn has scored a goal in four of 18 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Schenn has a point in six of 18 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

In four of 18 games this year, Schenn has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Schenn's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 53.5% that he hits the over.

Schenn has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Schenn Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 59 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team's -3 goal differential ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 18 Games 4 11 Points 3 6 Goals 3 5 Assists 0

