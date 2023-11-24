The St. Louis Blues host the Nashville Predators at Enterprise Center on Friday at 3:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Robert Thomas, Filip Forsberg and others in this contest.

Blues vs. Predators Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Blues vs. Predators Additional Info

NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues

Robert Thomas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -133)

One of St. Louis' most productive offensive players this season is Thomas, who has 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) and plays an average of 20:05 per game.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Coyotes Nov. 22 1 0 1 1 at Ducks Nov. 19 0 0 0 5 at Kings Nov. 18 0 0 0 3 at Sharks Nov. 16 0 1 1 1 vs. Lightning Nov. 14 0 1 1 2

Jordan Kyrou Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

Jordan Kyrou has 11 points (0.6 per game), scoring four goals and adding seven assists.

Kyrou Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Coyotes Nov. 22 0 1 1 5 at Ducks Nov. 19 0 1 1 3 at Kings Nov. 18 0 0 0 1 at Sharks Nov. 16 0 0 0 2 vs. Lightning Nov. 14 2 0 2 6

Pavel Buchnevich Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)

Pavel Buchnevich has 11 total points for St. Louis, with six goals and five assists.

Buchnevich Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Coyotes Nov. 22 0 0 0 0 at Ducks Nov. 19 1 0 1 4 at Kings Nov. 18 0 0 0 3 at Sharks Nov. 16 1 0 1 8 vs. Lightning Nov. 14 0 2 2 0

NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators

Filip Forsberg Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

Forsberg has scored nine goals (0.5 per game) and dished out 12 assists (0.7 per game), fueling the Nashville offense with 21 total points (1.2 per game). He averages 4.3 shots per game, shooting 11.7%.

Forsberg Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flames Nov. 22 0 0 0 4 vs. Avalanche Nov. 20 2 0 2 6 vs. Blackhawks Nov. 18 0 1 1 5 vs. Ducks Nov. 14 1 0 1 6 vs. Coyotes Nov. 11 2 1 3 7

Ryan O'Reilly Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Ryan O'Reilly has helped lead the attack for Nashville this season with nine goals and eight assists.

O'Reilly Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flames Nov. 22 1 0 1 3 vs. Avalanche Nov. 20 0 1 1 2 vs. Blackhawks Nov. 18 0 1 1 1 vs. Ducks Nov. 14 0 2 2 4 vs. Coyotes Nov. 11 1 0 1 5

