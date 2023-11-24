The St. Louis Blues (10-7-1) host the Nashville Predators (8-10, winners of three in a row) at Enterprise Center. The game on Friday, November 24 begins at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO.

Blues vs. Predators Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Blues (-110) Predators (-110) 6 Blues (-1.5)

Blues Betting Insights

The Blues have won 50.0% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (2-2).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -110 or shorter, St. Louis has a 3-2 record (winning 60.0% of its games).

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Blues a 52.4% chance to win.

In nine games this season, St. Louis and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

Blues vs Predators Additional Info

Blues vs. Predators Rankings

Blues Total (Rank) Predators Total (Rank) 52 (28th) Goals 56 (19th) 51 (9th) Goals Allowed 59 (19th) 4 (31st) Power Play Goals 15 (8th) 10 (12th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 16 (25th)

Blues Advanced Stats

St. Louis is 6-4-0 against the spread, and 7-3-0 overall, in its past 10 contests.

St. Louis hit the over in four of its last 10 games.

The average amount of goals in the Blues' past 10 games is 0.3 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.

During the past 10 games, the Blues have scored 2.3 more goals per game than their season average.

The Blues offense's 52 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 28th in the NHL.

The Blues have allowed the ninth-fewest goals in league play this season, 51 (2.8 per game).

The team is ranked 16th in goal differential at +1.

