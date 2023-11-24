The Colorado Avalanche (12-6) go on the road against the Minnesota Wild (5-8-4, losers of five straight) at Xcel Energy Center. The matchup on Friday, November 24 starts at 8:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.

During the last 10 games for the Avalanche, their offense has put up 42 goals while their defense has allowed 35 (they have a 6-4-0 record in those games). In 39 power-play opportunities during that time, they have capitalized with eight goals (20.5% success rate).

Over the past 10 games, the Wild are 2-5-3 while totaling 26 goals against 36 goals given up. On 39 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored six goals (15.4%).

As hockey play continues, get ready for the matchup by checking out which club we project to pick up the victory in Friday's game.

Avalanche vs. Wild Predictions for Friday

Our computer model for this matchup predicts a final tally of Avalanche 4, Wild 3.

Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-135)

Avalanche (-135) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7.1 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7.1 goals on average) Spread Pick: Wild (+1.5)

Avalanche vs Wild Additional Info

Avalanche Splits and Trends

The Avalanche are 12-6 overall and 1-0-1 in overtime contests.

In the one game this season the Avalanche scored just one goal, they won.

Colorado has lost the only game this season when it scored two goals.

The Avalanche have scored more than two goals in 13 games (11-2-0, 22 points).

In the nine games when Colorado has scored a lone power-play goal, it went 8-1-0 to record 16 points.

When it has outshot opponents, Colorado is 9-3-0 (18 points).

The Avalanche have been outshot by opponents five times, and went 2-3-0 (four points).

Wild Splits and Trends

The Wild have a record of 5-8-4 this season and are 1-4-5 in overtime games.

This season the Wild recorded only one goal in two games and they finished 0-1-1 in those matchups.

Minnesota has earned three points (1-2-1 record) this season when scoring two goals .

The Wild have scored three or more goals 11 times, earning 10 points from those matchups (4-5-2).

Minnesota has scored a single power-play goal in five games this season and has registered four points from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Minnesota has posted a record of 4-3-2 (10 points).

The Wild have been outshot by opponents in eight games, going 1-5-2 to register four points.

Team Stats Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 3rd 3.83 Goals Scored 3.12 18th 12th 3.06 Goals Allowed 4 30th 3rd 33.6 Shots 30.9 17th 5th 27.9 Shots Allowed 31.8 22nd 18th 19.72% Power Play % 15.63% 24th 4th 87.32% Penalty Kill % 65.52% 32nd

Avalanche vs. Wild Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

