A pair of sputtering squads hit the court when the Chicago State Cougars (0-6) host the UMKC Kangaroos (1-3) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET. The Cougars will look to halt a six-game losing run against the Kangaroos, losers of three in a row.

UMKC Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Woodling Gymnasium in Cleveland, Ohio

TV: ACC Network X

UMKC vs. Chicago State Scoring Comparison

The Kangaroos average 25.7 fewer points per game (63.5) than the Cougars give up (89.2).

The Cougars score 17.5 fewer points per game (47.5) than the Kangaroos give up (65.0).

The Cougars are making 30.5% of their shots from the field, 10.3% lower than the Kangaroos concede to opponents (40.8%).

The Kangaroos' 38.8 shooting percentage is 12.2 lower than the Cougars have conceded.

UMKC Schedule