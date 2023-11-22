Will Torey Krug Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on November 22?
The St. Louis Blues' upcoming contest versus the Arizona Coyotes is set for Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Torey Krug light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Torey Krug score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Krug stats and insights
- Krug has scored in one of 17 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has taken seven shots in two games against the Coyotes this season, but has not scored.
- Krug has no points on the power play.
- He has a 2.9% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.
Coyotes defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Coyotes are allowing 57 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.8 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.
Krug recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/19/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|22:56
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/18/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|20:53
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/16/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|22:17
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/14/2023
|Lightning
|2
|0
|2
|22:42
|Home
|W 5-0
|11/11/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|1
|1
|21:24
|Away
|W 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|22:30
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/7/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|20:44
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/4/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|18:30
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/3/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|18:47
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/1/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|20:42
|Away
|L 4-1
Blues vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
