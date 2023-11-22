The St. Louis Blues' upcoming contest versus the Arizona Coyotes is set for Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Torey Krug light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Torey Krug score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Krug stats and insights

  • Krug has scored in one of 17 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has taken seven shots in two games against the Coyotes this season, but has not scored.
  • Krug has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 2.9% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Coyotes are allowing 57 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.8 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Krug recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/19/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 22:56 Away W 3-1
11/18/2023 Kings 0 0 0 20:53 Away L 5-1
11/16/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 22:17 Away L 5-1
11/14/2023 Lightning 2 0 2 22:42 Home W 5-0
11/11/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 21:24 Away W 8-2
11/9/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 22:30 Home W 2-1
11/7/2023 Jets 1 0 1 20:44 Home L 5-2
11/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:30 Home W 6-3
11/3/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:47 Home W 4-1
11/1/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:42 Away L 4-1

Blues vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

