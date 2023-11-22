Stars vs. Golden Knights: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
A pair of the top teams in the Western Conference, the Dallas Stars (fourth in the conference at 12-4-1) and the Vegas Golden Knights (first at 13-4-2), square off on Wednesday, November 22 at 9:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Stars (-135)
|Golden Knights (+110)
|6
|Stars (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have won 73.3% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (11-4).
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter, Dallas has gone 8-1 (winning 88.9%).
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Stars' implied win probability is 57.4%.
- Dallas and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in nine of 17 games this season.
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights have been an underdog twice so far this season, and went 2-0 in those games.
- Vegas has not been set as a bigger underdog this season than the +110 moneyline for this matchup.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 47.6% chance of victory for the Golden Knights.
- Vegas has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in nine of 19 games this season.
Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info
|Stars vs Golden Knights Odds/Over/Under
|Stars vs Golden Knights Prediction
|Stars vs Golden Knights Player Props
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Stars vs. Golden Knights Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|60 (8th)
|Goals
|64 (4th)
|47 (8th)
|Goals Allowed
|47 (8th)
|12 (18th)
|Power Play Goals
|15 (6th)
|7 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|9 (10th)
Stars Advanced Stats
- Dallas is 4-6-0 against the spread, and 7-3-0 overall, in its past 10 contests.
- Dallas hit the over in seven of its past 10 contests.
- The Stars and their opponents combined for an average of 6 goals in the past 10 games, equal to the over/under set for this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, the Stars' goals per game average is 0.9 higher than their season-long average.
- The Stars offense's 60 total goals (3.5 per game) are ranked eighth in the league this year.
- The Stars have conceded the eighth-fewest goals in league play this season, 47 (2.8 per game).
- With a +13 goal differential, they're ranked sixth-best in the league.
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- Vegas has covered the spread twice and is 5-4-1 overall in its past 10 contests.
- In its past 10 games, Vegas has gone over the total four times.
- The Golden Knights have averaged a total of 6.3 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.3 greater than this matchup's total of 6.
- In their past 10 games, Golden Knights' game goal totals average 9.2 goals, 0.8 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Golden Knights' 64 total goals (3.4 per game) are the fourth-most in the league.
- The Golden Knights' 47 total goals given up (only 2.5 per game) are the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Their fourth-best goal differential is +17.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.