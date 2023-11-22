A pair of the top teams in the Western Conference, the Dallas Stars (fourth in the conference at 12-4-1) and the Vegas Golden Knights (first at 13-4-2), square off on Wednesday, November 22 at 9:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Stars (-135) Golden Knights (+110) 6 Stars (-1.5)

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have won 73.3% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (11-4).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter, Dallas has gone 8-1 (winning 88.9%).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Stars' implied win probability is 57.4%.

Dallas and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in nine of 17 games this season.

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have been an underdog twice so far this season, and went 2-0 in those games.

Vegas has not been set as a bigger underdog this season than the +110 moneyline for this matchup.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 47.6% chance of victory for the Golden Knights.

Vegas has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in nine of 19 games this season.

Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Stars vs. Golden Knights Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Golden Knights Total (Rank) 60 (8th) Goals 64 (4th) 47 (8th) Goals Allowed 47 (8th) 12 (18th) Power Play Goals 15 (6th) 7 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 9 (10th)

Stars Advanced Stats

Dallas is 4-6-0 against the spread, and 7-3-0 overall, in its past 10 contests.

Dallas hit the over in seven of its past 10 contests.

The Stars and their opponents combined for an average of 6 goals in the past 10 games, equal to the over/under set for this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Stars' goals per game average is 0.9 higher than their season-long average.

The Stars offense's 60 total goals (3.5 per game) are ranked eighth in the league this year.

The Stars have conceded the eighth-fewest goals in league play this season, 47 (2.8 per game).

With a +13 goal differential, they're ranked sixth-best in the league.

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

Vegas has covered the spread twice and is 5-4-1 overall in its past 10 contests.

In its past 10 games, Vegas has gone over the total four times.

The Golden Knights have averaged a total of 6.3 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.3 greater than this matchup's total of 6.

In their past 10 games, Golden Knights' game goal totals average 9.2 goals, 0.8 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Golden Knights' 64 total goals (3.4 per game) are the fourth-most in the league.

The Golden Knights' 47 total goals given up (only 2.5 per game) are the eighth-fewest in the league.

Their fourth-best goal differential is +17.

