Wednesday's game at Great Southern Bank Arena has the Missouri State Bears (1-1) squaring off against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-3) at 7:30 PM ET (on November 22). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 76-62 win as our model heavily favors Missouri State.

The Redhawks dropped their last game 76-68 against Northwestern on Sunday.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Missouri State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri

Southeast Missouri State vs. Missouri State Score Prediction

Prediction: Missouri State 76, Southeast Missouri State 62

Southeast Missouri State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Redhawks' -51 scoring differential last season (outscored by 1.6 points per game) was a result of scoring 61.6 points per game (247th in college basketball) while giving up 63.2 per outing (145th in college basketball).

Southeast Missouri State averaged 3.7 more points in OVC action (65.3) than overall (61.6).

The Redhawks scored 63.2 points per game at home last season, and 61.6 on the road.

In 2022-23, Southeast Missouri State gave up 14.5 fewer points per game at home (57.3) than on the road (71.8).

