Wednesday's contest that pits the Missouri State Bears (1-1) against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-3) at Great Southern Bank Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-62 in favor of Missouri State, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on November 22.

The Bears lost their last game 79-67 against Saint Louis on Wednesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Missouri State vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Missouri State vs. Southeast Missouri State Score Prediction

Prediction: Missouri State 76, Southeast Missouri State 62

Other MVC Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Missouri State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bears put up 68.1 points per game (119th in college basketball) last season while giving up 66 per contest (227th in college basketball). They had a +67 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 2.1 points per game.

Missouri State scored 71.1 points per game last year in conference action, which was 3 more points per game than its season average (68.1).

The Bears put up 68 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they played better on offense, averaging 68.5 points per contest last year.

Defensively Missouri State was better at home last year, allowing 62 points per game, compared to 71.3 when playing on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.