Wednesday's game that pits the Missouri Tigers (3-2) versus the South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-3) at Mizzou Arena should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 83-67 in favor of Missouri, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 22.

The game has no line set.

Missouri vs. South Carolina State Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: SEC Network+

Where: Columbia, Missouri

Venue: Mizzou Arena

Missouri vs. South Carolina State Score Prediction

Prediction: Missouri 83, South Carolina State 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Missouri vs. South Carolina State

Computer Predicted Spread: Missouri (-15.6)

Missouri (-15.6) Computer Predicted Total: 149.7

Missouri has gone 1-4-0 against the spread, while South Carolina State's ATS record this season is 2-2-0. The Tigers have gone over the point total in one game, while Bulldogs games have gone over three times.

Missouri Performance Insights

The Tigers average 73.2 points per game (224th in college basketball) while allowing 68.0 per contest (138th in college basketball). They have a +26 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.2 points per game.

The 30.4 rebounds per game Missouri averages rank 290th in the nation, and are 2.2 fewer than the 32.6 its opponents collect per outing.

Missouri makes 9.6 three-pointers per game (46th in college basketball), 3.0 more than its opponents (6.6). It is shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc (138th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 32.0%.

The Tigers average 95.0 points per 100 possessions on offense (173rd in college basketball), and give up 88.2 points per 100 possessions (191st in college basketball).

Missouri has committed 11.4 turnovers per game (145th in college basketball play), 1.6 fewer than the 13.0 it forces on average (157th in college basketball).

