The South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-3) will visit the Missouri Tigers (3-2) after dropping three road games in a row. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Missouri vs. South Carolina State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Missouri vs. South Carolina State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Missouri vs. South Carolina State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Missouri Moneyline South Carolina State Moneyline BetMGM Missouri (-24.5) 156.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Missouri (-24.5) 155.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

Missouri vs. South Carolina State Betting Trends

Missouri has a record of just 1-4-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, just one of the Tigers games has gone over the point total.

South Carolina State has covered twice in four games with a spread this season.

In the Bulldogs' four chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Missouri Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +12500

+12500 Bookmakers rate Missouri considerably higher (53rd in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (160th).

The implied probability of Missouri winning the national championship, based on its +12500 moneyline odds, is 0.8%.

