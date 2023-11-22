Missouri vs. South Carolina State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 22
The South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-3) will visit the Missouri Tigers (3-2) after dropping three road games in a row. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Missouri vs. South Carolina State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Missouri vs. South Carolina State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+
Missouri vs. South Carolina State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Missouri Moneyline
|South Carolina State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Missouri (-24.5)
|156.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Missouri (-24.5)
|155.5
|-
|-
Missouri vs. South Carolina State Betting Trends
- Missouri has a record of just 1-4-0 against the spread this season.
- So far this season, just one of the Tigers games has gone over the point total.
- South Carolina State has covered twice in four games with a spread this season.
- In the Bulldogs' four chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.
Missouri Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +12500
- Bookmakers rate Missouri considerably higher (53rd in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (160th).
- The implied probability of Missouri winning the national championship, based on its +12500 moneyline odds, is 0.8%.
