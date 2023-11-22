The South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-3) will hope to break a three-game road losing streak when taking on the Missouri Tigers (3-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Mizzou Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Missouri vs. South Carolina State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri TV: SEC Network+

Missouri Stats Insights

The Tigers make 45.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.6 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (43.8%).

Missouri has a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.8% from the field.

The Tigers are the 290th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 39th.

The Tigers record 73.2 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 81.8 the Bulldogs allow.

Missouri Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Missouri scored 83.6 points per game when playing at home last season. In away games, it averaged 73.3 points per contest.

The Tigers gave up 74.5 points per game last season in home games, which was 2.1 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (76.6).

At home, Missouri made 0.7 more treys per game (9.5) than when playing on the road (8.8). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (36.1%) compared to on the road (33.8%).

Missouri Upcoming Schedule