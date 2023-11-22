How to Watch Kansas vs. Tennessee on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (4-1) play the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (4-1) at 2:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Kansas vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Kansas Stats Insights
- The Jayhawks are shooting 55.1% from the field this season, 19.6 percentage points higher than the 35.5% the Volunteers allow to opponents.
- In games Kansas shoots better than 35.5% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.
- The Jayhawks are the 76th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers rank 119th.
- The Jayhawks score 25.8 more points per game (85.8) than the Volunteers give up (60).
- When Kansas totals more than 60 points, it is 4-0.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Tennessee Stats Insights
- The Volunteers have shot at a 43.1% clip from the field this season, seven percentage points higher than the 36.1% shooting opponents of the Jayhawks have averaged.
- Tennessee is 4-0 when it shoots better than 36.1% from the field.
- The Volunteers are the 119th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Jayhawks sit at 314th.
- The Volunteers average 10.4 more points per game (76.4) than the Jayhawks allow their opponents to score (66).
- Tennessee has a 4-1 record when allowing fewer than 85.8 points.
Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Kansas played better at home last season, scoring 78.8 points per game, compared to 74 per game when playing on the road.
- The Jayhawks gave up 67.9 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 1.1 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (69).
- When it comes to three-pointers, Kansas fared better at home last year, making 7.2 treys per game with a 36.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage in road games.
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Tennessee scored 76.7 points per game last season, 9.6 more than it averaged on the road (67.1).
- The Volunteers allowed 53.3 points per game at home last season, and 63.7 away.
- Tennessee made fewer 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than on the road (7.8) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33%) than away (32.6%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kansas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Kentucky
|W 89-84
|United Center
|11/20/2023
|Chaminade
|W 83-56
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/21/2023
|Marquette
|L 73-59
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/22/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/1/2023
|UConn
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Wofford
|W 82-61
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/20/2023
|Syracuse
|W 73-56
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/21/2023
|Purdue
|L 71-67
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/22/2023
|Kansas
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/29/2023
|@ North Carolina
|-
|Dean Smith Center
|12/5/2023
|George Mason
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.