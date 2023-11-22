In the upcoming game versus the Arizona Coyotes, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we bet on Jordan Kyrou to light the lamp for the St. Louis Blues? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jordan Kyrou score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kyrou stats and insights

In three of 17 games this season, Kyrou has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In two games versus the Coyotes this season, he has taken five shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Kyrou averages 3.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.8%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Coyotes defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Coyotes are giving up 57 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.8 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kyrou recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/19/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 18:56 Away W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:46 Away L 5-1 11/16/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 19:23 Away L 5-1 11/14/2023 Lightning 2 2 0 17:51 Home W 5-0 11/11/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 19:32 Away W 8-2 11/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:31 Home W 2-1 11/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:08 Home L 5-2 11/4/2023 Canadiens 3 1 2 16:48 Home W 6-3 11/3/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:25 Home W 4-1 11/1/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:25 Away L 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blues vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.