Wednesday's 8:00 PM ET game between the Houston Rockets (6-6) and the Memphis Grizzlies (3-10) at Toyota Center features the Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman as a player to watch.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Rockets

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22

Wednesday, November 22 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Location: Houston, Texas

How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network, BSSE

Grizzlies' Last Game

The Grizzlies lost their most recent game to the Celtics, 102-100, on Sunday. Desmond Bane was their leading scorer with 30 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Desmond Bane 30 2 8 1 0 7 Santi Aldama 28 12 6 2 0 6 Jaren Jackson Jr. 17 8 1 1 1 1

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Bane's averages for the season are 24.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists, making 42.4% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 triples per game.

Tillman averages 12.7 points, 9.0 boards and 3.0 assists, making 46.9% of his shots from the floor and 40.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per game.

The Grizzlies get 15.0 points, 6.3 boards and 2.3 assists per game from Jaren Jackson Jr..

Marcus Smart's averages for the season are 15.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists, making 53.1% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range, with 2.0 treys per game.

Ziaire Williams averages 12.0 points, 7.7 boards and 1.3 assists, making 41.9% of his shots from the field and 27.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per contest.

