The Houston Rockets (4-3) are welcoming in the Memphis Grizzlies (1-7) for a contest between Southwest Division foes at Toyota Center, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. It's the first matchup between the squads this year.

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22

Wednesday, November 22 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Space City Home Network, BSSE

Grizzlies Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Desmond Bane gives the Grizzlies 24 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists. He also averages 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Xavier Tillman is putting up 12.7 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists per game. He's making 46.9% of his shots from the floor and 40% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per contest.

Jaren Jackson Jr. gets the Grizzlies 15 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while averaging 0.3 steals and 3 blocked shots (first in NBA).

Marcus Smart is putting up 15.3 points, 2 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. He is draining 53.1% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per game.

Ziaire Williams gives the Grizzlies 12 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while averaging 0 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Rockets Players to Watch

Alperen Sengun averages 19.3 points, 9 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Fred VanVleet puts up 15.3 points, 3 rebounds and 7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0 blocks.

Jalen Green averages 17.7 points, 1.7 assists and 5 rebounds per contest.

Jabari Smith Jr. puts up 11.3 points, 7.3 boards and 2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0 blocks.

Dillon Brooks posts 14.3 points, 3.3 boards and 2 assists per game, shooting 53.3% from the floor and 53.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Stat Comparison

Rockets Grizzlies 112.6 Points Avg. 107.5 106.7 Points Allowed Avg. 114.1 48.7% Field Goal % 43.6% 39% Three Point % 32.4%

