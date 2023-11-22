The Houston Rockets (6-6), on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Toyota Center, will try to turn around a three-game losing streak when hosting the Memphis Grizzlies (3-10). This game is at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and BSSE.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Grizzlies vs. Rockets matchup.

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and BSSE

Space City Home Network and BSSE Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Rockets Moneyline Grizzlies Moneyline BetMGM Rockets (-5.5) 213.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Rockets (-5.5) 213 -225 +188 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Grizzlies vs Rockets Additional Info

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Rockets average 109.9 points per game (25th in the league) while allowing 107 per outing (fifth in the NBA). They have a +35 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 2.9 points per game.

The Grizzlies have been outscored by 5.5 points per game (posting 108.7 points per game, 28th in league, while giving up 114.2 per outing, 19th in NBA) and have a -72 scoring differential.

The two teams average 218.6 points per game combined, 5.1 more points than this game's total.

Combined, these teams give up 221.2 points per game, 7.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Houston has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

Memphis is 5-8-0 ATS this season.

Grizzlies and Rockets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Grizzlies +8000 +4000 - Rockets +25000 +8000 -

