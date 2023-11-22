Top Player Prop Bets for Blues vs. Coyotes on November 22, 2023
You can wager on player prop bet odds for Clayton Keller, Robert Thomas and others on the Arizona Coyotes and St. Louis Blues prior to their matchup at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday at Mullett Arena.
Blues vs. Coyotes Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Blues vs. Coyotes Additional Info
NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues
Robert Thomas Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
Thomas has totaled six goals and 11 assists in 17 games for St. Louis, good for 17 points.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Ducks
|Nov. 19
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Kings
|Nov. 18
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Sharks
|Nov. 16
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 14
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 11
|0
|4
|4
|3
Pavel Buchnevich Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)
Pavel Buchnevich has helped lead the offense for St. Louis this season with six goals and five assists.
Buchnevich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Ducks
|Nov. 19
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Kings
|Nov. 18
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Sharks
|Nov. 16
|1
|0
|1
|8
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 14
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 11
|3
|0
|3
|6
Jordan Kyrou Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)
Jordan Kyrou has 10 points so far, including four goals and six assists.
Kyrou Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Ducks
|Nov. 19
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Kings
|Nov. 18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Sharks
|Nov. 16
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 14
|2
|0
|2
|6
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 11
|0
|1
|1
|2
NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes
Clayton Keller Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)
One of Arizona's top offensive players this season is Keller, who has scored 17 points in 18 games (seven goals and 10 assists).
Keller Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kings
|Nov. 20
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Jets
|Nov. 18
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 16
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Stars
|Nov. 14
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Predators
|Nov. 11
|1
|2
|3
|5
Nick Schmaltz Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)
Nick Schmaltz is another of Arizona's offensive options, contributing 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) to the team.
Schmaltz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kings
|Nov. 20
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Jets
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 16
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Stars
|Nov. 14
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Predators
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|0
