The Arizona Coyotes (8-8-2) square off against the St. Louis Blues (9-7-1) at Mullett Arena on Wednesday, November 22 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS. The Coyotes fell to the Los Angeles Kings 4-1 in their last outing, while the Blues are coming off a 3-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Blues vs. Coyotes Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Coyotes (-115) Blues (-105) 6 Coyotes (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Blues Betting Insights

The Blues have won six, or 50.0%, of the 12 games they have played as an underdog this season.

St. Louis has entered 12 games this season as the underdog by -105 or more and is 6-6 in those contests.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 51.2% chance of victory for the Blues.

St. Louis has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in eight of 17 games this season.

Blues vs Coyotes Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blues vs. Coyotes Rankings

Coyotes Total (Rank) Blues Total (Rank) 56 (15th) Goals 46 (28th) 57 (19th) Goals Allowed 46 (5th) 18 (4th) Power Play Goals 4 (31st) 14 (19th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 10 (12th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Blues Advanced Stats

St. Louis owns a 5-5-0 line versus the spread while finishing 6-4-0 straight up over its last 10 contests.

In its past 10 games, St. Louis has gone over the total three times.

The Blues have averaged a total of 6.3 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.3 greater than this matchup's total of 6.

In their last 10 games, the Blues and their opponents are scoring 1.7 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 7.2 goals.

The Blues' 46 total goals (2.7 per game) rank 28th in the NHL.

The Blues' 46 total goals given up (2.7 per game) are the fifth-fewest in the NHL.

Their 16th-ranked goal differential is 0.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.