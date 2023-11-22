Blues vs. Coyotes: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Arizona Coyotes (8-8-2) square off against the St. Louis Blues (9-7-1) at Mullett Arena on Wednesday, November 22 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS. The Coyotes fell to the Los Angeles Kings 4-1 in their last outing, while the Blues are coming off a 3-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks.
Blues vs. Coyotes Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Coyotes (-115)
|Blues (-105)
|6
|Coyotes (-1.5)
Blues Betting Insights
- The Blues have won six, or 50.0%, of the 12 games they have played as an underdog this season.
- St. Louis has entered 12 games this season as the underdog by -105 or more and is 6-6 in those contests.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 51.2% chance of victory for the Blues.
- St. Louis has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in eight of 17 games this season.
Blues vs Coyotes Additional Info
Blues vs. Coyotes Rankings
|Coyotes Total (Rank)
|Blues Total (Rank)
|56 (15th)
|Goals
|46 (28th)
|57 (19th)
|Goals Allowed
|46 (5th)
|18 (4th)
|Power Play Goals
|4 (31st)
|14 (19th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|10 (12th)
Blues Advanced Stats
- St. Louis owns a 5-5-0 line versus the spread while finishing 6-4-0 straight up over its last 10 contests.
- In its past 10 games, St. Louis has gone over the total three times.
- The Blues have averaged a total of 6.3 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.3 greater than this matchup's total of 6.
- In their last 10 games, the Blues and their opponents are scoring 1.7 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 7.2 goals.
- The Blues' 46 total goals (2.7 per game) rank 28th in the NHL.
- The Blues' 46 total goals given up (2.7 per game) are the fifth-fewest in the NHL.
- Their 16th-ranked goal differential is 0.
