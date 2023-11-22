How to Watch the Blues vs. Coyotes Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Coyotes (8-8-2) will host the St. Louis Blues (9-7-1) on Wednesday, with the Coyotes coming off a loss and the Blues off a win.
See the Coyotes-Blues game on ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS.
Coyotes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Blues vs Coyotes Additional Info
Blues vs. Coyotes Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/9/2023
|Blues
|Coyotes
|2-1 STL
|10/19/2023
|Blues
|Coyotes
|6-2 ARI
Blues Stats & Trends
- The Blues' total of 46 goals conceded (2.7 per game) is fifth in the NHL.
- With 46 goals (2.7 per game), the Blues have the NHL's 28th-ranked offense.
- In the past 10 contests, the Blues are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Blues have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) during that span.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Robert Thomas
|17
|6
|11
|17
|16
|14
|56.5%
|Pavel Buchnevich
|15
|6
|5
|11
|7
|13
|11.1%
|Jordan Kyrou
|17
|4
|6
|10
|10
|12
|40%
|Brayden Schenn
|17
|5
|5
|10
|14
|14
|50.2%
|Justin Faulk
|17
|0
|9
|9
|6
|13
|-
Coyotes Stats & Trends
- The Coyotes have conceded 57 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 19th in league play in goals against.
- The Coyotes' 56 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 15th in the league.
- Over the past 10 games, the Coyotes have secured 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.
- On the defensive end, the Coyotes have given up 3.5 goals per game (35 total) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (29 total) during that time.
Coyotes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Clayton Keller
|18
|7
|10
|17
|9
|11
|55%
|Nick Schmaltz
|18
|4
|10
|14
|11
|12
|52.9%
|Matias Maccelli
|18
|3
|10
|13
|14
|5
|-
|Sean Durzi
|18
|5
|7
|12
|15
|3
|-
|Logan Cooley
|18
|2
|10
|12
|9
|5
|42.6%
