The Arizona Coyotes (8-8-2) will host the St. Louis Blues (9-7-1) on Wednesday, with the Coyotes coming off a loss and the Blues off a win.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

See the Coyotes-Blues game on ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS.

Coyotes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blues vs Coyotes Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Blues vs. Coyotes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/9/2023 Blues Coyotes 2-1 STL 10/19/2023 Blues Coyotes 6-2 ARI

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues' total of 46 goals conceded (2.7 per game) is fifth in the NHL.

With 46 goals (2.7 per game), the Blues have the NHL's 28th-ranked offense.

In the past 10 contests, the Blues are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Blues have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) during that span.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Robert Thomas 17 6 11 17 16 14 56.5% Pavel Buchnevich 15 6 5 11 7 13 11.1% Jordan Kyrou 17 4 6 10 10 12 40% Brayden Schenn 17 5 5 10 14 14 50.2% Justin Faulk 17 0 9 9 6 13 -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes have conceded 57 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 19th in league play in goals against.

The Coyotes' 56 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 15th in the league.

Over the past 10 games, the Coyotes have secured 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.

On the defensive end, the Coyotes have given up 3.5 goals per game (35 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (29 total) during that time.

Coyotes Key Players