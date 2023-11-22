A-10 Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Wednesday, November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:22 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks versus the Temple Owls is one of four games on the Wednesday college basketball slate that includes a A-10 team in play.
A-10 Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|George Mason Patriots at American Eagles
|1:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 22
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Saint Bonaventure Bonnies at Buffalo Bulls
|1:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 22
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Brown Bears at Loyola Chicago Ramblers
|2:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 22
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks at Temple Owls
|6:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 22
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
