The BYU Cougars (4-0) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when hosting the Saint Louis Billikens (3-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at George Q. Cannon Activities Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET.

Saint Louis Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: George Q. Cannon Activities Center in Laie, Hawaii

TV: ESPN+

Saint Louis vs. BYU Scoring Comparison

The Billikens put up 33.3 more points per game (82.6) than the Cougars give up (49.3).

When it scores more than 49.3 points, Saint Louis is 3-2.

BYU is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 82.6 points.

The 67.8 points per game the Cougars put up are 9.6 fewer points than the Billikens give up (77.4).

Saint Louis has a 2-0 record when allowing fewer than 67.8 points.

This year the Cougars are shooting 46.9% from the field, 4% higher than the Billikens concede.

The Billikens' 46.0 shooting percentage from the field is 16.1 higher than the Cougars have given up.

Saint Louis Leaders

Julia Martinez: 9.0 PTS, 5.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 43.3 FG%

9.0 PTS, 5.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 43.3 FG% Kyla McMakin: 18.2 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)

18.2 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16) Peyton Kennedy: 15.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 51.8 FG%, 57.9 3PT% (11-for-19)

15.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 51.8 FG%, 57.9 3PT% (11-for-19) Brooklyn Gray: 13.0 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

13.0 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8) Tierra Simon: 4.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 BLK, 35.0 FG%

Saint Louis Schedule