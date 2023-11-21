Tuesday's game between the BYU Cougars (4-0) and the Saint Louis Billikens (3-2) at George Q. Cannon Activities Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 75-62 and heavily favors BYU to secure the victory. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 21.

The Billikens' most recent game on Monday ended in a 94-66 loss to Wake Forest.

Saint Louis vs. BYU Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: George Q. Cannon Activities Center in Laie, Hawaii

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Saint Louis vs. BYU Score Prediction

Prediction: BYU 75, Saint Louis 62

Other A-10 Predictions

Saint Louis Schedule Analysis

Saint Louis has tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (one).

The Cougars have tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation based on the RPI (one).

Saint Louis 2023-24 Best Wins

93-85 at home over Missouri (No. 109) on November 12

79-67 at home over Missouri State (No. 229) on November 15

Saint Louis Leaders

Julia Martinez: 9.0 PTS, 5.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 43.3 FG%

9.0 PTS, 5.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 43.3 FG% Kyla McMakin: 18.2 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)

18.2 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16) Peyton Kennedy: 15.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 51.8 FG%, 57.9 3PT% (11-for-19)

15.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 51.8 FG%, 57.9 3PT% (11-for-19) Brooklyn Gray: 13.0 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

13.0 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8) Tierra Simon: 4.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 BLK, 35.0 FG%

Saint Louis Performance Insights

The Billikens put up 82.6 points per game (43rd in college basketball) while giving up 77.4 per contest (324th in college basketball). They have a +26 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 5.2 points per game.

