Tuesday's contest between the Northern Illinois Huskies (0-3) and Lindenwood (MO) Lions (0-3) squaring off at NIU Convocation Center has a projected final score of 75-74 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Northern Illinois, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on November 21.

The Lions lost their most recent matchup 81-62 against Cincinnati on Wednesday.

Lindenwood (MO) vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois

NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Lindenwood (MO) vs. Northern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Illinois 75, Lindenwood (MO) 74

Other OVC Predictions

Lindenwood (MO) Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Lions' -375 scoring differential last season (outscored by 14.5 points per game) was a result of scoring 56.2 points per game (329th in college basketball) while allowing 70.7 per contest (315th in college basketball).

Lindenwood (MO) averaged 0.7 fewer points in OVC games (55.5) than overall (56.2).

In 2022-23, the Lions scored 12.7 more points per game at home (63.0) than on the road (50.3).

At home, Lindenwood (MO) conceded 67.5 points per game last season. On the road, it allowed 72.7.

