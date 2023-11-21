Missouri High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cedar County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:37 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Cedar County, Missouri, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Cedar County, Missouri High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Butler High School at Stockton High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Stockton, MO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
