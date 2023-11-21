A-10 Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Tuesday, November 21
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:24 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Three games on Tuesday's college basketball schedule feature a A-10 team, including the matchup between the Saint Louis Billikens and the BYU Cougars.
A-10 Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Wofford Terriers at Davidson Wildcats
|11:00 AM ET, Tuesday, November 21
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|La Salle Explorers at Rider Broncs
|7:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 21
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Saint Louis Billikens vs. BYU Cougars
|8:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 21
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
