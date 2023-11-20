The South Dakota State Jackrabbits and the South Carolina Gamecocks hit the court in one of many exciting matchups on the college basketball slate on Monday.

No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels vs. Michigan Wolverines

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Imperial Arena
  • Location: Nassau, Bahamas

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Michigan

  • TV: ESPN2

East Carolina Pirates vs. No. 13 Ohio State Buckeyes

  • Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Baha Mar Convention Center
  • Location: Nassau, Bahamas

How to Watch East Carolina vs. Ohio State

  • TV: FloHoops

UNC Greensboro Spartans vs. No. 9 Virginia Tech Hokies

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Cassell Coliseum
  • Location: Blacksburg, Virginia

How to Watch UNC Greensboro vs. Virginia Tech

  • TV: ACC Network Extra

South Dakota State Jackrabbits vs. No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Colonial Life Arena
  • Location: Columbia, South Carolina

How to Watch South Dakota State vs. South Carolina

  • TV: SEC Network+

Texas Southern Tigers vs. No. 7 LSU Tigers

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
  • Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

How to Watch Texas Southern vs. LSU

  • TV: SEC Network+

No. 10 USC Trojans vs. Seton Hall Pirates

  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Baha Mar Convention Center
  • Location: Nassau, Bahamas

How to Watch USC vs. Seton Hall

  • TV: FloHoops

