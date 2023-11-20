A pair of hot squads hit the court when the No. 5 UConn Huskies (4-0) visit the No. 19 Texas Longhorns (4-0) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Huskies are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Longhorns, winners of four in a row.

UConn vs. Texas Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ESPN

UConn Stats Insights

The Huskies made 46.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.9 percentage points higher than the Longhorns allowed to their opponents (42.5%).

UConn went 17-1 when it shot better than 42.5% from the field.

The Longhorns ranked 183rd in rebounding in college basketball. The Huskies finished 10th.

Last year, the Huskies averaged 10.8 more points per game (78.6) than the Longhorns gave up (67.8).

UConn had a 23-4 record last season when putting up more than 67.8 points.

Texas Stats Insights

The Longhorns shot 47.3% from the field, 7.4% higher than the 39.9% the Huskies' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Texas had a 22-6 record in games the team collectively shot over 39.9% from the field.

The Longhorns were the 183rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Huskies finished seventh.

The Longhorns scored 13.9 more points per game last year (78) than the Huskies gave up to opponents (64.1).

When Texas allowed fewer than 78.6 points last season, it went 21-3.

UConn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UConn posted 83.3 points per game at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 70.1 points per contest.

The Huskies ceded 63.9 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 1.9 fewer points than they allowed in away games (65.8).

When playing at home, UConn made one more treys per game (9.1) than when playing on the road (8.1). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (36.8%) compared to in away games (32.9%).

Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Texas put up 84.8 points per game last season, 15.4 more than it averaged on the road (69.4).

At home, the Longhorns allowed 67.4 points per game, 4.6 fewer points than they allowed away (72).

Texas made more 3-pointers at home (8.1 per game) than on the road (6.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.2%) than away (31.8%).

UConn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/11/2023 Stonehill W 107-67 XL Center 11/14/2023 Mississippi Valley State W 87-53 XL Center 11/19/2023 Indiana W 77-57 Madison Square Garden 11/20/2023 Texas - Madison Square Garden 11/24/2023 Manhattan - XL Center 11/27/2023 New Hampshire - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

Texas Upcoming Schedule