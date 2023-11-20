The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (0-3) aim to end a three-game losing skid when hosting the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-3) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Show Me Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Central Arkansas Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri TV: ESPN+

Southeast Missouri State Stats Insights

The Redhawks shot 43.7% from the field last season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 47% the Bears allowed to opponents.

In games Southeast Missouri State shot better than 47% from the field, it went 7-2 overall.

The Redhawks were the 134th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bears ranked 163rd.

Last year, the Redhawks recorded 77.5 points per game, only four fewer points than the 81.5 the Bears allowed.

Southeast Missouri State had a 9-3 record last season when putting up more than 81.5 points.

Southeast Missouri State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Southeast Missouri State averaged 79.9 points per game when playing at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 76 points per contest.

In home games, the Redhawks allowed 9.7 fewer points per game (72.1) than in road games (81.8).

At home, Southeast Missouri State sunk 0.4 fewer threes per game (7.9) than away from home (8.3). It also sported a worse three-point percentage at home (32%) compared to in away games (32.4%).

Southeast Missouri State Upcoming Schedule