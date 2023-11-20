How to Watch Southeast Missouri State vs. Central Arkansas on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (0-3) aim to end a three-game losing skid when hosting the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-3) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Show Me Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.
Southeast Missouri State vs. Central Arkansas Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Southeast Missouri State Stats Insights
- The Redhawks shot 43.7% from the field last season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 47% the Bears allowed to opponents.
- In games Southeast Missouri State shot better than 47% from the field, it went 7-2 overall.
- The Redhawks were the 134th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bears ranked 163rd.
- Last year, the Redhawks recorded 77.5 points per game, only four fewer points than the 81.5 the Bears allowed.
- Southeast Missouri State had a 9-3 record last season when putting up more than 81.5 points.
Southeast Missouri State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Southeast Missouri State averaged 79.9 points per game when playing at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 76 points per contest.
- In home games, the Redhawks allowed 9.7 fewer points per game (72.1) than in road games (81.8).
- At home, Southeast Missouri State sunk 0.4 fewer threes per game (7.9) than away from home (8.3). It also sported a worse three-point percentage at home (32%) compared to in away games (32.4%).
Southeast Missouri State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Grand Canyon
|L 88-67
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Butler
|L 91-56
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|11/15/2023
|Evansville
|L 76-57
|Show Me Center
|11/20/2023
|Central Arkansas
|-
|Show Me Center
|11/25/2023
|Evansville
|-
|McKenzie Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ Chattanooga
|-
|McKenzie Arena
