The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (0-3) aim to end a three-game losing skid when hosting the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-3) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Show Me Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Central Arkansas Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri
  • TV: ESPN+
Southeast Missouri State Stats Insights

  • The Redhawks shot 43.7% from the field last season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 47% the Bears allowed to opponents.
  • In games Southeast Missouri State shot better than 47% from the field, it went 7-2 overall.
  • The Redhawks were the 134th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bears ranked 163rd.
  • Last year, the Redhawks recorded 77.5 points per game, only four fewer points than the 81.5 the Bears allowed.
  • Southeast Missouri State had a 9-3 record last season when putting up more than 81.5 points.

Southeast Missouri State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Southeast Missouri State averaged 79.9 points per game when playing at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 76 points per contest.
  • In home games, the Redhawks allowed 9.7 fewer points per game (72.1) than in road games (81.8).
  • At home, Southeast Missouri State sunk 0.4 fewer threes per game (7.9) than away from home (8.3). It also sported a worse three-point percentage at home (32%) compared to in away games (32.4%).

Southeast Missouri State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Grand Canyon L 88-67 Grand Canyon University Arena
11/10/2023 @ Butler L 91-56 Hinkle Fieldhouse
11/15/2023 Evansville L 76-57 Show Me Center
11/20/2023 Central Arkansas - Show Me Center
11/25/2023 Evansville - McKenzie Arena
11/26/2023 @ Chattanooga - McKenzie Arena

