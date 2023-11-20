The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-4) will visit the Dayton Flyers (1-3) after losing three road games in a row. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023.

SIU-Edwardsville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio

UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio TV: ESPN+

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Dayton Scoring Comparison

The Cougars' 74.6 points per game are just 4.9 fewer points than the 79.5 the Flyers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 79.5 points, SIU-Edwardsville is 1-1.

Dayton's record is 1-1 when it gives up fewer than 74.6 points.

The Flyers score 67.5 points per game, 15.5 fewer points than the 83 the Cougars give up.

This season the Flyers are shooting 39.6% from the field, 6.7% lower than the Cougars give up.

The Cougars make 41.2% of their shots from the field, 4.4% lower than the Flyers' defensive field-goal percentage.

SIU-Edwardsville Leaders

KK Rodriguez: 20 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 50 3PT% (11-for-22)

20 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 50 3PT% (11-for-22) Macy Silvey: 9.8 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 29 3PT% (9-for-31)

9.8 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 29 3PT% (9-for-31) Ava Stoller: 10.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.6 FG%

10.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.6 FG% Halle Smith: 6.8 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 41.2 FG%

6.8 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 41.2 FG% Sofie Lowis: 8.4 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)

SIU-Edwardsville Schedule