Monday's contest between the Saint Louis Billikens (3-1) and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-3) at George Q. Cannon Activities Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 75-62, heavily favoring Saint Louis to come out on top. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 20.

The Billikens are coming off of a 109-63 victory over Chaminade in their last game on Saturday.

Saint Louis vs. Wake Forest Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: George Q. Cannon Activities Center in Laie, Hawaii

Saint Louis vs. Wake Forest Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Louis 75, Wake Forest 62

Other A-10 Predictions

Saint Louis Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Billikens had a -47 scoring differential last season, falling short by 1.3 points per game. They put up 69.1 points per game to rank 98th in college basketball and allowed 70.4 per outing to rank 313th in college basketball.

Saint Louis scored more in conference play (71.1 points per game) than overall (69.1).

In 2022-23, the Billikens scored 9.6 more points per game at home (74.1) than away (64.5).

At home, Saint Louis conceded 66.1 points per game, nine fewer points than it allowed away (75.1).

