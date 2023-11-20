How to Watch the Missouri vs. Southern Indiana Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-0) will look to build on a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Missouri Tigers (3-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Mizzou Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Missouri Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri
- TV: SEC Network +
How to Watch Other SEC Games
Missouri vs. Southern Indiana 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Screaming Eagles' 65 points per game last year were just 2.7 more points than the 62.3 the Tigers allowed to opponents.
- Southern Indiana had a 10-8 record last season when allowing fewer than 64.6 points.
- Last year, the Tigers scored 64.6 points per game, just 0.8 more points than the 63.8 the Screaming Eagles gave up.
- Missouri went 13-4 last season when scoring more than 63.8 points.
Missouri Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|Indiana State
|W 98-57
|Mizzou Arena
|11/12/2023
|@ Saint Louis
|L 93-85
|Chaifetz Arena
|11/14/2023
|North Alabama
|W 83-72
|Mizzou Arena
|11/20/2023
|Southern Indiana
|-
|Mizzou Arena
|11/24/2023
|Tennessee Tech
|-
|Ocean Center
|11/25/2023
|Kent State
|-
|Ocean Center
