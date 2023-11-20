The Missouri State Bears (3-1) will look to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center as just 2.5-point favorites. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is 134.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Missouri State vs. Abilene Christian Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands Venue: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Missouri State -2.5 134.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Missouri State Betting Records & Stats

In nine games last season, Missouri State and its opponents scored more than 134.5 total points.

Missouri State's matchups last season had an average of 128.7 points, 5.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Missouri State went 14-15-0 ATS last season.

Missouri State went 11-7 in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 61.1% of those games).

When they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter, the Bears had an 8-7 record (winning 53.3% of their games).

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives Missouri State a 59.2% chance to win.

Missouri State vs. Abilene Christian Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 134.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 134.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Missouri State 9 31% 65.6 140.6 63.2 134.3 131.4 Abilene Christian 20 80% 75.0 140.6 71.1 134.3 142.0

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Missouri State Insights & Trends

Last year, the 65.6 points per game the Bears scored were 5.5 fewer points than the Wildcats gave up (71.1).

Missouri State went 5-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall last season when scoring more than 71.1 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Missouri State vs. Abilene Christian Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Missouri State 14-15-0 6-10 10-19-0 Abilene Christian 8-17-0 3-8 14-11-0

Missouri State vs. Abilene Christian Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Missouri State Abilene Christian 10-4 Home Record 9-5 5-8 Away Record 4-8 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 5-7-0 Away ATS Record 3-8-0 67.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.3 64.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.5 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.