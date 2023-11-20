The Missouri State Bears (3-1) aim to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Missouri State vs. Abilene Christian matchup.

Missouri State vs. Abilene Christian Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Missouri State vs. Abilene Christian Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Missouri State Moneyline Abilene Christian Moneyline BetMGM Missouri State (-2.5) 134.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Missouri State (-3.5) 133.5 -154 +128 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Missouri State vs. Abilene Christian Betting Trends (2022-23)

Missouri State put together a 14-15-0 record against the spread last season.

Bears games hit the over 10 out of 29 times last season.

Abilene Christian compiled an 8-17-0 ATS record last season.

In Wildcats games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 14 times.

