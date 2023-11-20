How to Watch Missouri State vs. Abilene Christian on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Missouri State Bears (3-1) will try to extend a three-game winning stretch when hosting the Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. This game is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Missouri State vs. Abilene Christian Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Missouri State Stats Insights
- The Bears made 43.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.3 percentage points lower than the Wildcats allowed to their opponents (47.8%).
- Missouri State had a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shot better than 47.8% from the field.
- The Bears were the 134th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Wildcats finished 298th.
- Last year, the Bears averaged 65.6 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 71.1 the Wildcats allowed.
- Missouri State went 8-1 last season when scoring more than 71.1 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Missouri State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Missouri State fared better in home games last year, putting up 67.5 points per game, compared to 64.2 per game in road games.
- The Bears surrendered 59.7 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 7.6 fewer points than they allowed in away games (67.3).
- Missouri State drained 8.3 three-pointers per game, which was 0.5 more than it averaged away from home (7.8). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 32.8% at home and 33.9% when playing on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Missouri State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|Oral Roberts
|W 84-69
|Great Southern Bank Arena
|11/17/2023
|FGCU
|W 70-61
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/19/2023
|Kent State
|W 56-52
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/20/2023
|Abilene Christian
|-
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/25/2023
|South Carolina State
|-
|Great Southern Bank Arena
|11/29/2023
|Evansville
|-
|Great Southern Bank Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.