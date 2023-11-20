The Missouri State Bears (3-1) will try to extend a three-game winning stretch when hosting the Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. This game is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Missouri State vs. Abilene Christian Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands TV: ESPN+

Missouri State Stats Insights

The Bears made 43.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.3 percentage points lower than the Wildcats allowed to their opponents (47.8%).

Missouri State had a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shot better than 47.8% from the field.

The Bears were the 134th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Wildcats finished 298th.

Last year, the Bears averaged 65.6 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 71.1 the Wildcats allowed.

Missouri State went 8-1 last season when scoring more than 71.1 points.

Missouri State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Missouri State fared better in home games last year, putting up 67.5 points per game, compared to 64.2 per game in road games.

The Bears surrendered 59.7 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 7.6 fewer points than they allowed in away games (67.3).

Missouri State drained 8.3 three-pointers per game, which was 0.5 more than it averaged away from home (7.8). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 32.8% at home and 33.9% when playing on the road.

