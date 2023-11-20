Monday's contest between the Missouri Tigers (3-1) and the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-0) at Mizzou Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-62 and heavily favors Missouri to secure the victory. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 20.

The Tigers head into this contest following an 83-72 victory against North Alabama on Tuesday.

Missouri vs. Southern Indiana Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

Missouri vs. Southern Indiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Missouri 80, Southern Indiana 62

Missouri Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Tigers outscored opponents by 2.3 points per game last season (posting 64.6 points per game, 187th in college basketball, and allowing 62.3 per contest, 116th in college basketball) and had a +74 scoring differential.

In conference games, Missouri tallied fewer points per contest (60.9) than its season average (64.6).

The Tigers averaged 68.8 points per game at home last season, compared to 57 points per game on the road, a difference of 11.8 points per contest.

In 2022-23, Missouri ceded 60.4 points per game at home. In away games, it allowed 63.2.

