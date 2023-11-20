Justin Watson has a favorable matchup when his Kansas City Chiefs meet the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11 (Monday, 8:15 PM ET). The Eagles give up 257 passing yards per game, fifth-worst in the league.

Watson's 25 targets have turned into to 14 grabs for 276 yards (and an average of 34.5 per game).

Watson vs. the Eagles

Watson vs the Eagles (since 2021): 1 GP / 18 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 18 REC YPG / REC TD Four players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Philadelphia in the 2023 season.

17 players have caught a TD pass against the Eagles this year.

Philadelphia has allowed two or more TD receptions to two opposing players on the season.

The 257 passing yards per game allowed by the Eagles defense makes them the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense.

The Eagles' defense is ranked 30th in the league with 19 passing TDs conceded so far this season.

Justin Watson Receiving Props vs. the Eagles

Receiving Yards: 25.5 (-115)

Watson Receiving Insights

Watson, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in four of seven games this year.

Watson has received 7.4% of his team's 340 passing attempts this season (25 targets).

He has racked up 11.0 yards per target (276 yards on 25 targets).

Watson does not have a TD reception this year in eight games.

With two red zone targets, Watson has been on the receiving end of 4.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.

Watson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Dolphins 11/5/2023 Week 9 5 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/29/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 2 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 10/12/2023 Week 6 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 10/8/2023 Week 5 3 TAR / 2 REC / 56 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 10/1/2023 Week 4 1 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

