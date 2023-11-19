The South Alabama Jaguars (2-3) and the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (3-2) hit the court in a game with no set line at Mitchell Center on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. South Alabama Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Mitchell Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Cougars Betting Records & Stats

None of the Cougars' four games with a set total this year have hit the over.

SIU-Edwardsville is a perfect 4-0-0 against the spread this year.

South Alabama (2-2-0 ATS) has covered the spread 50% of the time, 50% less often than SIU-Edwardsville (4-0-0) this year.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. South Alabama Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total South Alabama 73.8 139 83.6 148.2 145.0 SIU-Edwardsville 65.2 139 64.6 148.2 144.5

Additional SIU-Edwardsville Insights & Trends

The Cougars put up an average of 65.2 points per game, 18.4 fewer points than the 83.6 the Jaguars give up.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. South Alabama Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) South Alabama 2-2-0 2-2-0 SIU-Edwardsville 4-0-0 0-4-0

SIU-Edwardsville vs. South Alabama Home/Away Splits

South Alabama SIU-Edwardsville 1-2 Home Record 1-0 1-1 Away Record 0-2 1-1-0 Home ATS Record 0-0-0 1-1-0 Away ATS Record 2-0-0 84.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 92.0 58.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 48.5 2-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 0-0-0 0-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 0-2-0

