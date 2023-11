Sunday's college basketball slate includes seven games featuring MVC teams in action. Among those games is the Drake Bulldogs taking on the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

MVC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Evansville Purple Aces at Michigan State Spartans 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19 - North Texas Eagles at Southern Illinois Salukis 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19 - IUPUI Jaguars at UIC Flames 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Mississippi State Bulldogs at Belmont Bruins 3:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Drake Bulldogs at Iowa Hawkeyes 7:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19 FOX Sports Networks (Live stream on Fubo) Drake Bulldogs at Iowa Hawkeyes 7:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19 FOX Sports Networks (Live stream on Fubo) Drake Bulldogs at Iowa Hawkeyes 7:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19 FOX Sports Networks (Live stream on Fubo)

Follow MVC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!