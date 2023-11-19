Missouri vs. Jackson State November 19 Tickets & Start Time
The Jackson State Tigers (0-2) face the Missouri Tigers (1-0) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Mizzou Arena. This matchup will begin at 6:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Missouri vs. Jackson State Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 19
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
Missouri Top Players (2022-23)
- Kobe Brown: 15.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- D'Moi Hodge: 14.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Noah Carter: 9.6 PTS, 4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- DeAndre Gholston: 10.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nick Honor: 7.9 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
Jackson State Top Players (2022-23)
- Romelle Mansel: 8.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Ken Evans: 11.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Coltie Young: 11 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Zeke Cook: 7.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Chase Adams: 8.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Missouri vs. Jackson State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Missouri Rank
|Missouri AVG
|Jackson State AVG
|Jackson State Rank
|26th
|78.9
|Points Scored
|67.6
|283rd
|299th
|74.4
|Points Allowed
|73.6
|279th
|354th
|27.6
|Rebounds
|32
|163rd
|256th
|7.7
|Off. Rebounds
|10.2
|43rd
|22nd
|9.3
|3pt Made
|6.3
|288th
|21st
|15.8
|Assists
|12.2
|249th
|44th
|10.5
|Turnovers
|14.6
|345th
