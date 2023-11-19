The Missouri State Bears (2-1) battle the Kent State Golden Flashes (3-1) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kent State vs. Missouri State matchup.

Missouri State vs. Kent State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Missouri State vs. Kent State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kent State Moneyline Missouri State Moneyline BetMGM Kent State (-4.5) 143.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Kent State (-3.5) 142.5 -172 +142 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Missouri State vs. Kent State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Missouri State won 14 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.

The Bears were an underdog by 4.5 points or more six times last season, and covered the spread in three of those contests.

Kent State covered 20 times in 31 games with a spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 12 times in Golden Flashes games.

