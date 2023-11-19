Sunday's game between the Missouri Tigers (3-1) and Jackson State Tigers (0-5) matching up at Mizzou Arena has a projected final score of 84-61 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Missouri, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET on November 19.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Missouri vs. Jackson State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Mizzou Arena

Missouri vs. Jackson State Score Prediction

Prediction: Missouri 84, Jackson State 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Missouri vs. Jackson State

Computer Predicted Spread: Missouri (-22.9)

Missouri (-22.9) Computer Predicted Total: 144.4

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Missouri Performance Insights

Last season, Missouri was 26th in the country on offense (78.9 points scored per game) and 299th on defense (74.4 points allowed).

On the glass, the Missouri Tigers were fifth-worst in the country in rebounds (27.6 per game) last year. They were 21st-worst in rebounds conceded (34.3 per game).

With 15.8 assists per game, Missouri was 21st-best in college basketball last year.

The Missouri Tigers were the 22nd-best squad in the country in 3-pointers made (9.3 per game) and 80th in 3-point percentage (36%) last year.

Defensively, Missouri was 24th-worst in the nation in 3-pointers allowed per game at 8.8 last season. It was 264th in 3-point percentage conceded at 35%.

Missouri attempted 43.2% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 56.8% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 32.9% of Missouri's buckets were 3-pointers, and 67.1% were 2-pointers.

